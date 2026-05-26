Reform's resignation letter

I've lost count of how many Reform councillors have resigned in the few days since the local elections were held. One of them however was elected in Gateshead. Danielle Cavanagh was one of three Reform candidates elected for High Fell ward. It was clear before polling day however that Cavanagh had withdrawn from the campaign (but remained on the ballot paper) when her picture disappeared from their online literature. Now we have an explanation for her abandonment of the role to which she has just been elected. Apparently, her business is expanding. Why this wasn't spotted before the local election campaign began is unknown.
A letter from Reform is now being delivered to the people of High Fell, explaining why their councillor has abandoned them. It's a bit odd though that the letter is not from Cavanagh herself. Instead, it is from the chair of their constituency party, Lindsay Atkinson, who happened to be one of Reform's losing candidates against me in my ward of Whickham South and Sunniside. And this suggests to me that Atkinson has his eyes on Reform's candidacy for High Fell.
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