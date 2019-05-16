Back to school

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Goats at Whickham School May 19 (4)

It is mental health awareness week and I was invited by Whickham School to take some of our goats in today for the children to pet, stroke, feed and generally enjoy the company of. The conclusion was that such activities with animals are good for children's mental health. This is the second year running we have taken in the goats. It looks like it was become an established event in the school calendar!

Goats at Whickham School May 19 (3)

Goats at Whickham School May 19 (2)

Goats at Whickham School May 19 (1)
