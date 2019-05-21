Gateshead East branch meeting

I was in Heworth Golf Club tonight to go to the Gateshead East Lib Dems branch to give my group leader's report. We also had a wide ranging discussion about the local election campaign and then moved on to the election campaign for next year. We are drawing up campaign plans for the year ahead but we are also considering proposals for which wards should be our targets for 2020. We have a draft list of six wards (in addition to the five we will be defending). Busy times ahead.
