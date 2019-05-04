Size isn't everything but....

- Jonathan Wallace (Lib Dem) 1917 (72.9%, +6.2%)
- Judith Turner (Labour) 479 (18.2%, -4%)
- Perry Wilson (Conservative) 232 (8.8%, -2.2%)
Majority 1438 (54.7%, +10.2%)
The changes are on the results last year. I am not one who thinks size is important but let me have a moment of self-indulgence! I got the biggest vote in Gateshead and the second biggest in Tyne and Wear of any candidate. I got the highest share of the vote in Gateshead and (I think) in the whole of Tyne and Wear. My majority alone was bigger than the total actual vote of any Labour candidate in Gateshead. So a good result all round!
Thank you to the people of Whickham South and Sunniside for their magnificent vote of confidence in me.
