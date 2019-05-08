Wednesday, May 08, 2019
The Red Rose of Hypocrisy
Rosie Oxberry was first elected to Gateshead Council last year as a left wing "socialist" Labour member. Her first year on the Council can best be described as noticeable for being unnoticed. But Red Rose is something of a fan of Facebook. She seems to spend lots of time Facebooking. She visits my site regularly and is happy to post up comments which castigate both Lib Dems and Blair/Brown in equal measures. On the picture above, on the left is a screenshot of some comments on my page which support my assertion.
Then take a look at the screenshot on the right, from Labour's Facebook page "Our Ward", (Pelaw and Heworth represented by the Red Rose herself). Notice how she rather dislikes others writing on her page. As is so often the case, one rule for "socialists", a different one for everyone else.
So now for a bit of advice for Red Rose, from myself, relating to the spectacular defeat her ward colleague Jill Green suffered at the hands of the Lib Dems last week (Labour lost Pelaw and Heworth to us by 500 votes): spend less time on Facebook and more time campaigning if you want to hold your seat. From my point of view however, continue spending lots of time on Facebook and I look forward to seeing even more comments from you on my page!
