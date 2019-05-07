Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Suits you sir!
The above was the Journal's coverage on Saturday of the Gateshead local election results. It was very thoughtful of them to include a big photo of me and completely ignore all winning Labour councillors. This photo of me speaking at council a few years ago is a favourite of the Journal. It is trotted out most times I'm quoted. Alas, the suit I am wearing in the photo is now a great deal more threadbare!
I gave up the rate race a decade ago to live the good life and avoid unnecessary consumerism and consumption of products we don't need. I am certainly no fan of throw away fashion so the suit in the photo, which I got shortly before I gave up the world of paid work, continues to be my only one. Sadly, I'm not sure it will last much longer.
Let's hope it lasts at least til Thursday however. I am in court then as a witness for Gateshead Council so I need to look smart!
