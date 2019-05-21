Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Buzzing
At this time of year, many local residents contact me about bees. Most have bumble bees in their back gardens and call me as councillor and also as a beekeeper for advice. I always advise people to ignore the bees. Generally speaking, the bees will ignore people if their nest is not threatened. Typically, the nest will die out through the late summer.
Lots of people put up nesting boxes but are then surprised to discover bumble bees have moved into them, instead of birds. They make ideal nesting sites for bees. So occasionally, I will remove a bird box containing bees for them and relocate it to a place of safety. The nest box pictured above was above the patio doors of a house in Whickham. I moved it on Sunday evening and it is now on the fence on one of my allotments. Tomorrow evening I will be doing the same when I remove a nest box full of bumble bees from a house in Sunniside.
All in a day's work!
