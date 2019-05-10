No escape from elections!

Just when we thought it was safe to go out after the local elections without a bundle of leaflets to deliver, we find we are in the middle of another election campaign. This weekend in Gateshead we are starting to deliver our first European election campaign leaflet. We will be hitting the streets of Felling and Teams. Fiona Hall, our lead candidate will be joining us as well.
So, just when my legs thought they'd be getting a rest, I'll be wearing out shoe leather instead!
