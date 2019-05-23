Just voted

I called into Sunniside Social Club at 11am to vote in the European Parliament elections. I was struck as I walked there by the thought that I was about to take part in one of the biggest exercises in democracy on the planet. Yet many of those who support Brexit claim the EU is undemocratic. How they square this claim with the likely result of the Brexit Party taking part in and finishing today's election as the party with the most votes would undoubtedly make for an interesting display of political contortion and the rewriting of the meaning of the word "democracy".
Anyway, I voted Lib Dem, unsurprisingly!
