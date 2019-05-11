Saturday, May 11, 2019
Flying visit to Dunston Festival
After our European election leaflet delivery today, we popped into the Dunston Festival at Dunston UTC. Sadly, I couldn't stay long (but I was there long enough to get a burger!) as I had to drive Fiona Hall back to her car for her next event in Newcastle. It was good to see the Dunston Lib Dem Councillors at the festival as well (see photo above). Like me, all 3 had been delivering European election leaflets in the morning.
The next local fair is at Chase Park, Whickham, on 18th May.
