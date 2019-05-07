Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Lobley Hill and Bensham
The results of the local elections in Gateshead last week were very encouraging and the feel was much like it was over a decade ago, before the Coalition. One ward result that stood out to me in particular was Lobley Hill and Bensham (LHB). In Gateshead our targeting strategy places each ward into one of various categories. LHB was in what we call the "developmental" level. In other word, this is a ward where we are building it up to be winnable. The aim this year was to have a good increase in our vote and to get into second place to be the main challenger to Labour.
Last year we were 4th and last, on 9% but this year our candidate Nick Seaborn took 18% and second place. The icing on the cake was Labour's vote: it was below 50%. Okay, it was just under 50% but nevertheless, more people voted against Labour than for them. LHB is a ward where Labour usually mope up a significant majority of the votes cast. Not so this year.
Gateshead Lib Dems will be drawing up the next stage of our campaign strategy shortly. LHB is one of a number of wards which could be promoted up the targeting scale. Watch this space!
