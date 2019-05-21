Helping hand from a Labour member

Gateshead Lib Dems were contacted recently by a Labour activist unhappy with Labour policy on Europe and the Brexit tone of it. Like the Lib Dems, this person, who, to protect from either being expelled from Labour or generally hung out to dry by them, is not being named by me but offered to deliver some of our European campaign leaflets. This person has now delivered 300 for us.
I have seen on social media that lots of ex-MPs of a variety of political persuasions have announced they are voting Lib Dem in the European elections. Our news from Gateshead is our modest addition to this growing trend. Hopefully there will be more to follow.
No comments:
Post a Comment