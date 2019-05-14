Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Labour's European Election leaflet

Labour European election leaflet North East May 19 (1)

Labour's European Election freepost leaflet arrived today through my door. It seems Labour have little to say as there are some significant unused spaces in the leaflet. Helpfully, most of the front page is taken up with a photo of Jeremy Corbyn. That should scare the voters away from Labour (that was certainly what was happening during the local election.)

The bit about a confirmatory vote  reads, "If we can't get changes to their bad deal or a general election, Labour backs the option of a public vote." That's about as non-committal as you can get. Hardly surprising given Corbyn is a Brexiter.

Labour European election leaflet North East May 19 (2)
