Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, May 12, 2019
Low Fell eFocus no. 35
Just published by our Low Fell Focus Team, edition 35 of eFocus. This edition includes:
Save the Hardman Centre
Northumbria University's 'Making Low Fell Better' event a success
Time running out to give your views on Tyne Tolls plan
Low Fell's Summer Fayre
You can read eFocus on this link.
