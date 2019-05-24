Changing the Leader changes nothing

I got home at lunchtime to the news that the long awaited announcement of the departure of Theresa May had been made. Politics is a brutal world. Those sticking the knife into the PM's back had let go of the handle long enough to take to Twitter to praise her courage and determination. The next few weeks will be dominated by the assassins trying to finish each other off in the contest for the Tory leadership. But what will it change? The Parliamentary arithmetic is still the same. The EU aren't going to renegotiate the deal. Tories and Labour will still be split. Parliament will still reject No Deal (though it is questionable as to whether, without government support, MPs can stop No Deal Brexit taking place.) There could be a general election but with the Conservatives heading for meltdown at the European elections, would they dare risk going to the country?
Bizarrely, the way out of the mess for the Conservatives is a People's Vote. I'm not sure however whether they realise that to be the case.
