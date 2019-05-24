How did it go in Gateshead?

I am picking up on social media straws in the wind about how the parties did yesterday in the European election in the North East. Talk is of the Brexit Party being ahead, Labour vote down significantly and behind the Lib Dems and the Conservatives out of the race in different areas of the region. So this is my penny's worth about Gateshead: Brexit well in the lead with Labour well back in 2nd place. The Lib Dems are in a respectable 3rd place. All other parties were in contention for last place.
We will know on Sunday.
