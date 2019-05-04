Saturday, May 04, 2019
The Sunderland Count
Gateshead's local election counts took place on Friday so I was available to attend the Sunderland counts on Thursday evening. It was a fascinating experience watching Labour in meltdown. They were losing seats in all direction and those seats they did retain were all reduced to marginal status. Lib Dems held three seats though technically two were gains as they we defences of by-election gains. A further two seats were picked up from Labour. The most interesting was Doxford. We came from nowhere to win by a landslide.
The above video was filmed on the night and covers all the declarations on Lib Dem seats.
