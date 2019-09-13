No doubt, up the coast in South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for the town, will be eyeing up the situation in Hartlepool. She came out yesterday in favour of a coalition with the Brexit Party, rather than the Lib Dems. She may be feeling dreadfully let down by her prospective coalition friends jumping into bed with an alternative suitor. Never mind Emma, I'm sure there will be other opportunities to team up with the Brexit Party in the months to come.
Friday, September 13, 2019
Brexit Party takes over the helm at Hartlepool
If you want to see strange goings on in politics, go to Hartlepool. Famous for electing Peter Mandelson as MP and then the football team's mascot as Mayor, the town's new claim to fame is the appointment of the first Brexit Party local council administration. Or rather, a Brexit/Conservative administration. Apparently, ten independent councillors joined the Farage party last night. Today the old administration was ousted when the Brexit councillors teamed up with the Tories.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment