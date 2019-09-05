Thursday, September 05, 2019

Low Fell eFocus no. 41

Last night edition 41 of the Lib Dem email newsletter for Low Fell was published. The key articles include:
  • Tour of Britain Cycle Race comes to Low Fell
  • Sponsors needed for Low Fell's Christmas tree and lights
  • More flowers for Low Fell
  • Flagstones replaced
  • Welcoming Grace College
  • Low Fell Library hosts Macmillian coffee morning
You can read eFocus on this link.
