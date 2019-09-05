Jonathan Wallace
Thursday, September 05, 2019
Low Fell eFocus no. 41
Last night edition 41 of the Lib Dem email newsletter for Low Fell was published. The key articles include:
Tour of Britain Cycle Race comes to Low Fell
Sponsors needed for Low Fell's Christmas tree and lights
More flowers for Low Fell
Flagstones replaced
Welcoming Grace College
Low Fell Library hosts Macmillian coffee mornin
g
You can read eFocus on this link.
