Labour bottles environment plan on eve of climate crisis protests

Full council yesterday in Gateshead and Lib Dems had submitted three motions: period poverty, Domestic Abuse Bill and ending the use of bottled water in council buildings. The latter motion was moved by me and is something close to my heart. Our motion called on the use of bottled water in council buildings to be phased out and replaced with a refill scheme in which people can use their own refillable container, or buy one from the council. Refilling would be free as it is tap water.
The council declared a climate crisis 4 months ago but there is little sign of any action as a result. The council meeting did not change that as Labour gutted the motion to ensure no action was taken. So Labour's inaction can be added to a growing list of questionable Labour decisions on the environment, including their plans to tax buses, planning a clear air zone that could shift air pollution up river rather than tackle it at source and building homes for the wealthy few on our countryside.
In terms of refill, Wetherspoons are now more progressive that the Labour council. Their central Gateshead pub, the Tilley Stone, does offer free water refills.
And, of course, Labour's rejection of the plans came on the eve of the climate crisis protests.
