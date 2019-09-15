I've arrived!

I arrived at Lib Dem Conference at about 3pm today. I am a day late as I was at the Bowes Agricultural Show yesterday. We do this show every year so Conference had to take a back seat for a day. My train left Newcastle at 7.54 this morning and I am feeling the effects now!
I missed the big debate today on Europe because of my late arrival. It went the way the party leadership wanted. A majority Lib Dem government means revoking article 50 without a referendum. We continue to work cross party before the election to put an end to No Deal Brexit. And if we have no Lib Dem majority after polling day? More negotiating cross party, I guess.
