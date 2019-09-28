Saturday, September 28, 2019

Whickham eFocus edition 124

We published our latest eFocus for the Whickham area last night. This edition is the first to be extended to Dunston and Teams ward. Issues covered include:
  • Tour of Britain race
  • Plans to tax buses could lead to more pollution
  • Greenhouses at the former Central Nursery to be demolished
  • £620 for a meal for two at a plush London hotel - at council taxpayers' expense
  • Back to the 1940s at the Tanfield Railway
You can read eFocus on this link.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)