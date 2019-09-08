And now for something completely different! Forget politics (just for a moment). On Tuesday I was re-elected chairman of Sunniside History Society. My thanks to members for returning me to the post and to the officers and committee members who have made the past year such a success.
Our big project over the coming months is to collect people's memories of wartime and postwar periods. In May next year, along with Sunniside Methodist Hall, we will be using the memories to produce a display at Sunniside Methodist Hall about how people lived in the war years to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
So, lots to do.
