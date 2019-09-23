North East voters abandoning Labour - Shadow Foreign Secretary

An interesting report appeared on the Chronicle website yesterday, highlighting Labour internal polling showing that Labour are losing 21% of their supporters from 2017 to the Lib Dems in the North East. A further 15% are leaving for the Conservatives or Brexit Party. We talk about 3rd party squeezes in campaigning but this is the first time I've seen a 1st party squeeze, in which the lead party in an area is losing votes in two different directions.
Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry raised her concerns about the state of Labour at a press conference with regional journalists. She said: "It's a little like that scene in Star Wars when they are in the crusher and the walls are coming in. What you do is, you don't just stand there and say its alright - you have to get out of there. And if we don't, I'm fearful for the result of the general election."
You can read the article on this link.
