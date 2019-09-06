Revised clean air zone proposals

Earlier this year Newcastle, Gateshead and North Tyneside councils published proposals to tackle illegal levels of vehicle emissions in the urban core around the Tyne bridges. Two proposals were put forward. The first was for a toll payable when using one of the bridges. The second was for a clean air zone which would have charged the more polluting vehicles.
My problem with the first was that it taxed clean vehicles at the same rate as dirty vehicles, therefore creating no incentive to people to have a vehicle producing low emissions. My problem with the second proposal was that it was very likely to divert vehicles to the A1 and move the pollution up river to Blaydon.
Both proposals have now been dropped and yesterday at a members' seminar in Gateshead I learnt what the new proposal is. A clean air zone is proposed but it will be smaller than what was previously on offer. People will be able to use the bridges without incurring a charge. In the initial period of the zone's operation, cars would not be charged. Instead, the charge (as yet an unspecified amount) would fall on taxis, buses, vans and heavy goods vehicles.
The problem in my eyes is that we want more people to use buses but charging them to enter the clean air zone will push up fares. I pointed out that a bus that is quite dirty in its level of emissions while carrying 60 passengers will still produce less pollution that 60 people each travelling in their own vehicle.
The proposals come to cabinet on 17th September. They will then go out to consultation later this year.
