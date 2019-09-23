Monday, September 23, 2019
I had thought Labour would be more sensible
The news arrives from Labour conference in Brighton this evening: they have voted to go into the next general election with a policy of sitting on the fence on Brexit. It's the biggest issue of the election, indeed, the biggest issue in decades, and Labour can't give a definitive position. With all the evidence showing that they are losing votes to the Lib Dems on one side and Brexit/Conservatives on the other, doing nothing did not seem to me to be a sensible option. When there were murmurs from some unions that they were unhappy with the fence-sitting, I thought Corbyn was heading for defeat. But, it seems, Labour have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by backing the Leader's fence sitting. What a shambles.
