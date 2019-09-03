We need an election like a hole in the head

I watched Johnson's speech last night and was a little lost for words. "Is that it?" I thought to myself. Nothing new. Just an attempt to move us to an election Johnson wants but claims he doesn't want. If a snap election is held, there will be an improved performance for the Lib Dems, Labour and Conservative votes will drop and the SNP may pick up seats. As Labour will drop more than the Conservatives, Corbyn is likely to lose seats to the Conservatives and some to the Lib Dems. It could hand Johnson a majority which he will claim is evidence of the nation being on his side in terms of Brexit. It is, of course, nothing of the sort and Johnson, at current trends, is polling a share of the vote which is little more than a third of those intending to vote.
We await developments but if Johnson calls an election and therefore sparks a Commons vote on going to the country (which needs a two thirds vote) Labour have made so much noise about having a general election that it will be difficult for them not to vote for one. Turkeys and Christmas spring to mind.
I suspect however that the people themselves are not keen on an election. Indeed, they probably want one like a hole in the head.
No comments:
Post a Comment