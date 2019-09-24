The problem with an unwritten constitution

I am writing this with half an hour to go before the Supreme Court announces its verdict of the proroguing of Parliament. I am not hopeful that the judges will find against the Prime Minister, simply because the matters being considered are part of the nebulous unwritten part of our constitution. I could, of course, be wrong and we could have the spectacular situation of the PM being found to have acted illegally. We will know shortly.
The proroguing problem has put the spotlight on the nature of our constitution. It badly needs reform and we need a written constitution. I'm not hopeful we will get that, certainly not with Labour and the Conservatives.
