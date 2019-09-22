- Key aid quits to spend more time with his family – key aid quits over lack of competence and decency in Corbyn’s team
- Labour are a leave party – people are leaving to join the Lib Dems
- Labour are doing well – Corbyn has record minus 60% approval rating
- We are for the many, not the few – we alienate many people and get few votes
- We have a candidate for Prime Minister – Hilary Benn
- Sitting on the fence worked for Harold Wilson – we love the 1970s
- Labour are leading the country – this fence is comfortable
- Labour are bringing together Leavers and Remainers – they are uniting to abandon Labour
- We demand a general election – we are terrified of an election
- We hate Tom Watson and want to scrap his job - we hate Tom Watson and want to scrap his job
Sunday, September 22, 2019
Learn to speak Labour
I've been watching the Labour conference news coverage and have noted a number of key statements that are consistently repeated by those attending. Since they are all in Labour speak, I have helpfully translated them into English. Below are the top 10 statements, along with their translations:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment