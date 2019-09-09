Jo Swinson more popular among Labour voters than Corbyn

No doubt the Corbynistas will claim this is evidence of a conspiracy by the media to stop the People's Revolution in its tracks but back in the real world, a poll by Opinium of voters who backed Labour in 2017 puts Jo Swinson ahead of Jeremy Corbyn. Given Jo has been the Leader of the Lib Dems for less than two months, being ahead of Corbyn among his own voters is just plain delicious. Some in Labour worship Corbyn as if he were a deity who can walk on water. Others regard him as an iceberg that has just holed them below the waterline. Either way, Labour are stuck with him if there is a general election this year.
So, a brilliant start to Jo's leadership. In the meantime, here are those delicious opinion poll figures:
- Johnson MINUS 46
- Corbyn MINUS 6
- Swinson PLUS 4
- Farage MINUS 38
