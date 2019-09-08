Sunday, September 08, 2019
On yer bike!
Gateshead is hosting the 4th leg of the Tour of Britain cycle race on Tuesday. This is great news for the image of the area and the local economy. Just think of all those visitors coming here and spending money with local businesses. But I was not overly impressed with an invitation from Labour run Gateshead Council to attend the start of the race. I received an email inviting chairs and vice chairs of committees to the event. As I am the only non-Labour person to be in this category, it meant all other members of my group were excluded. And it is typically elitist of Labour to make such an invite.
I turned down the offer.
The other reason I didn't want to attend the start was because the race is due to come through our village and past my house. With such a good vantage point on home territory, I decided staying in Sunniside was better!
Good luck to all the competitors. I'm looking forward to a great race!
