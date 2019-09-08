Sunday, September 08, 2019

Lib Dem brunch

Land of Oak and Iron cafe Sept 19 (2)

Gateshead Lib Dems' latest social event was held yesterday in the Land of Oak and Iron Heritage Centre near Winlaton Mill. A good turnout and it was great to see some new members attending as well.

I recommend the potato rostis.

Land of Oak and Iron cafe Sept 19 (1)
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)