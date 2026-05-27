The SNP's former chief executive Peter Murrell has pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,000 of SNP campaign cash. He's now behind bars awaiting sentencing. The case raises questions about what his estranged wife and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon knew of Murrell's criminal activities. To say the least, she must surely have asked questions when a luxury campervan was parked on her front drive. And the constant flow of, quite frankly completely unnecessary but expensive, goods must surely have triggered questions about how Murrell was paying for all of this. Sturgeon was former first minister of Scotland. She would have been used to receiving information and reports from high ranking civil servants and politicians. Challenging the information she was given would have been part of the job. Why did this not work with Murrell?
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