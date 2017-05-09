Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Birtley eFocus
Our latest email newsletter for Birtley and Lamesley wards has just been published. Lead story was the council tax rise but we also included stories about the general election campaign. You can read it on this link.
