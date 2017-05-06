Re-elected Group Leader

On Wednesday Gateshead Lib Dem Council Group held its annual meeting to elect officers and agree appointments to council committees. I'm pleased to report that I was re-elected unopposed as Group Leader, and therefore Leader of the Opposition (there are no Conservative, UKIP or Green Councillors in Gateshead - it's either Labour or Lib Dem here.) Ron Beadle was re-elected as Deputy Leader.
I am however, no longer the wearer of the crown for leader of the 2nd largest Lib Dem group in the North East Combined Authority area. That title goes to Amanda Hopgood, leader of the Lib Dems on Durham County Council. The party picked up another 5 seats on Thursday with no losses, taking the total number of councillors to 14, 2 ahead of us in Gateshead. I will of course be aiming to win back the crown next May when Gateshead next goes to the polls for the local elections.
No comments:
Post a Comment