Thursday, May 04, 2017
Election campaign days 12 and 13: leaflets
Saturday and Sunday campaigning was all about leaflets: writing and delivering them! Our 4th leaflet of the campaign was the Sunniside Focus. (See images above and below.) It had been planned well before the election was called but to make way for general election content, I had to drop 5 local news stories from it. They will appear in our next edition and in our forthcoming eFocus email newsletter. I delivered 500 Focuses in Sunniside and Marley Hill on Sunday. I was back home in time for a little surprise - but that's for my next post.
