Thursday, May 11, 2017
Election campaign day 24: the official campaign launch
Thursday's big event was the official launch of the Lib Dem campaigns in Blaydon, Gateshead, Jarrow and South Shields. The respective candidates (me, Frank Hindle, Peter Maughan and Gita Gordon) were at the launch at Gateshead Civic Centre with guest speaker Lord John Shipley. Each candidate gave a short presentation about themselves and then answered questions from members. A good meeting, but I couldn't hang around at the end as David and I needed to go to St Bede's Hospice to see Dad. He was keen to have a report about the meeting.
