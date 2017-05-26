Friday, May 26, 2017
Visiting the Hop Garden
The Hop Garden in High Spen is a community run allotment and I've often attended events they have hosted in the past. On Sunday, after delivering some letters in Ryton, I headed to High Spen to go to the garden's swap event. The currency at these events is anything produced on the allotment that is surplus. The idea is that people swap what they have too much of, for something they don't have enough of. I took 6 boxes of quail eggs and brought back tomato and pepper plants and a goose egg!
