Sunday, May 14, 2017
Whickham Race Night
Lighting Up Whickham held another race night last night, this time at the Glebe Sports Club. The event was to raise money for the Whickham Christmas tree and decorations. It was a packed and very enjoyable event, even if it did result in my losing on every race and emptying my wallet! My job on the night was to help serve the pies and peas.
I don't yet have the figures for how much was raised. I will find out at the next committee meeting.
