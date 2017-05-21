Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Delivering in Ryton again
After my stint at the BBC I headed to Ryton (via home where I got changed out of my suit). I had 3 patches to deliver with letters and leaflets. Job done by 4pm.
