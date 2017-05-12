Friday, May 12, 2017
Space invaders sail into Blaydon
The number of candidates in Blaydon has hit a record 7. Nominations closed yesterday. We have candidates from the three main parties (Lib Dem, Labour and Conservatives), from a minor party (Greens) and three from the fringe (Libertarian, UKIP and "We want the future now"). This latter party is actually registered under the name of "Space Navies Party". What is on the nomination paper is actually another of its registered names. The candidate is "Lisabela Zxywhiddm Marschild". I have no idea what the Space Navies Party stands for. It could be pie in the sky for all I know. Maybe we should put a rocket under them. May the farce be with them in their trek........
