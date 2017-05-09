Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Lighting Up Whickham meeting
Last night I attended the meeting of Lighting Up Whickham, the group of volunteers who raise money for the Village's Christmas tree. We are in the middle of drawing up plans for the next Whickham Community Festival. We have now settled on a date - Saturday 22nd July, 11am to 3pm. Local musicians and entertainers are being lined up. There will be lots of craft stalls. Someone not a million miles from here came up with pets and animals as the theme. I am therefore under instruction to bring along some of my goats, chickens and goats. Watch this space for more details.
