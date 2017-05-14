Sunday, May 14, 2017

Our latest leaflet

Ryton Blaydon intro Focus with Chritine May 17-page-0

Over the past week, our latest leaflet has been hitting doormats in Ryton and Blaydon wards. My goats even get a mention!

Ryton Blaydon intro Focus with Chritine May 17-page-1

Some of the people I spoke to in Ryton yesterday told me they had received and read it - and recognised me from it!

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)