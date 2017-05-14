Jonathan Wallace
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Our latest leaflet
Over the past week, our latest leaflet has been hitting doormats in Ryton and Blaydon wards. My goats even get a mention!
Some of the people I spoke to in Ryton yesterday told me they had received and read it - and recognised me from it!
