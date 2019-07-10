This morning, Radio Newcastle hosted a debate between the four PCC by-election candidates. It was a relatively friendly encounter though the Independent candidate, Georgina Hills, attacked me a "carrot picker" (I grow my own food but have never successfully grown carrots!). The key points I made were:
- I am the most experienced candidate with 32 years in local government and a history of working in the private, public and voluntary sector.
- A vote for me is a vote to end the wasteful, failed experiment of PCCs.
- The cost of £2.5 million for the by-election is a scandalous waste.
- As PCC I will reach out to communities.
- We need to be more joined up with local government and health, rather than being in a silo.
