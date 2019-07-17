Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Whickham School fair this Saturday
Whickham School summere fair will be held this Saturday. Lots happening on the day. It's going to be tight for me however as I am also on the Pride parade in Newcastle on the same day!
