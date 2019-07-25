Gateshead East branch meeting

On Tuesday evening I attended the Gateshead East Lib Dem branch meeting to give my group leader's report. I talked about the cabinet reports that are presented to full council which say absolutely nothing about what the cabinet members are doing. Clearly that needs to change but so far, my suggestions have been ignored by Labour.
Also discussed was campaigning in our key wards. It was reported that Focuses have recently gone out in Pelaw and Heworth, Low Fell and Chowdene. Some campaigning is about to be done in Bensham as well. There will be many other activities taking place over the summer.
