Monday, July 08, 2019
Gateshead Strategy Meeting
Gateshead Lib Dems held another strategy meeting yesterday morning in our office in Consett. The aim is to reform our organisation to get it into shape to take forward our campaigning. The targets of our strategy are to win control of Gateshead Council and gain Parliamentary representation in the borough. We also looked at campaigning in our target wards, where are strengths and weaknesses are and who takes decisions on campaigning.
So, a very successful meeting, progress made and we will be out campaigning in various different places in Gateshead this week.
