Thursday, July 18, 2019
Swarming!
Yesterday morning I was in Whickham delivering some of my Northumbria PCC by-election leaflets. I had a patch of 370 to do. I had done about 250 when my phone rang. There was a honey bee swarm in Sunniside and I was needed to collect it. So I stopped the delivery at the end of the street I happened to be on and then headed to Sunniside. The swarm was collected but I didn't get back to the delivery patch as I had a 2pm council seminar to attend. The bees' timing was brilliant as a tactic for disrupting my carefully planned day!
The little critters are now in a hive in one of my apiaries.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment