Tuesday, July 23, 2019
I fear the country is about to be bluster bombed!
So, as expected, Boris Johnson is the new Tory leader. We have little in the way of detail as to what he wants to do but expect a vigorous campaign of bluster bombing to hide the lack of content of this political charlatan. However, be careful not to underestimate him. He won the 2012 mayoral election against the odds in a city that has been moving away from the Conservatives. For many on the right of the political spectrum, he is very much their man. For the rest, his is divisive and dangerous. The country is likely to remain divided for some time to come.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment