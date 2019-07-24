Liberal society is under attack

News is coming through of Johnson's Cabinet appointments. The one that catches my eye the most is that of Priti Patel as Home Secretary. This is enough to make me shudder. This one-time backer of capital punishment has an illiberal record on LGBT issues. She opposed same sex marriage, an issue for which she is now responsible at the Home Office. We previously had the "hostile" environment towards migrants. I fear that there could now be a hostile environment towards those in the LGBT community.
Looking at the composition of the Cabinet so far, this is one that is swinging far to the right. Liberal society in under attack and we must step up the battle to protect it.
No comments:
Post a Comment